Hellebuyck permitted three goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers struck twice 21 seconds apart in the first period, setting the Jets behind. Despite Hellebuyck's decent effort, the Jets couldn't find an equalizer. The Michigan native dropped to 7-5-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 13 outings this year. Next up for Hellebuyck and the Jets is a two-game road trip in Vancouver on Friday and Sunday. He's made six straight starts, so there's an outside chance Laurent Brossoit could draw in for one of those road games.