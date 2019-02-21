Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes one on chin
Hellebuyck allowed seven goals on 46 shots in a 7-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old turned aside all 15 Colorado shots in the first period, and then made 13 saves on 15 more attempts in the second stanza, but then in the third period, the dam finally broke. Hellebuyck only recorded 11 stops on 16 shots in the third, as things got out of hand. Hellebuyck leads the league in saves and is four wins away from his second 30-win campaign, but his numbers aren't the same as last season in the other categories. After Wednesday's horrific third period, he owns a 2.98 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season.
