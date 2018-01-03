Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes overtime loss Tuesday
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 26 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.
This was Hellebuyck's seventh consecutive outing without a loss in regulation, so while it was hardly a standout showing, it's tough to nitpick his play to this point of the season. The 24-year-old American owns a 21-4-6 record, .922 save percentage and 2.38 GAA, and with Winnipeg showing no signs of slowing down, Hellebuyck projects to remain a go-to option in the majority of fantasy settings.
