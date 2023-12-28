Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Hellebuyck gave up both goals to Connor Bedard, though the Jets' poor puck luck was a bigger reason why the game got to overtime in the first place. This was Hellebuyck's 17th outing in a row without giving up more than three goals. The 30-year-old remains one of the steadiest netminders in the league with a 16-6-3 record, a 2.35 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 25 starts. The Jets' next two games are a home-and-home set against the Wild, so Hellebuyck is likely to start one of those contests while Laurent Brossoit handles the other.