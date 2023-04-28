Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Vegas did their damage within the first 30 minutes of the game, and the Jets' uninspired effort didn't lead to a comeback. Hellebuyck had a 3.44 GAA and an .886 save percentage over five playoff contests. He's under contract for one more season at a $6.17 million cap hit, though it's unclear what the team in front of him might look like after a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season.
