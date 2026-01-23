Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 20 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Hellebuyck allowed a goal to Sam Bennett in the second period, and the Panthers also converted both of their shootout attempts. This was a second straight hard-luck loss for Hellebuyck, whose results are slipping as the Jets' offense takes another nosedive. The 32-year-old netminder is now at a 12-13-6 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 31 appearances. The Jets host the Red Wings on Saturday before embarking on a four-game road trip that begins in New Jersey on Tuesday.