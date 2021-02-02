Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames on Monday.

Kyle Connor spotted Hellebuyck a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the goalie couldn't make it stand. Hellebuyck then allowed tallies to Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau in the shootout to complete the collapse. The 27-year-old Hellebuyck dropped to 4-2-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage through seven starts. He's typically sat out the second half of back-to-back situations, so expect Laurent Brossoit in net for Tuesday's second of three straight games versus the Flames.