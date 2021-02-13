Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

It looked like the Jets were going to collect at least one point from the afternoon contest as Hellebuyck provided his usual steady performance, until Brady Tkachuk tipped home a point shot with 8.2 seconds left on the clock and gave the netminder no chance to react to the change in direction. Hellebuyck still has a sharp 2.36 GAA and .921 save percentage through 11 games, numbers comparable to or even better than his Vezina-winning ratios from last season.