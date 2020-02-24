Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes tough loss Sunday
Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Sabres.
Both goals made some big stops, particularly in a scoreless second period, but Hellebuyck got hung out to dry by his defense midway through the third when Kyle Okposo was allowed to carry the puck right up to his doorstep before tucking it under the bar for the winner. Hellebuyck has been alternating pairs of wins and pairs of losses over the last few weeks, which bodes well for his next outing, but the pattern still leaves him with a 2.80 GAA and .913 save percentage over that eight-game stretch.
