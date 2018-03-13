Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes tough-luck loss against Caps

Hellebuyck made 40 saves during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

This was a tough loss for Hellebuyck and the Jets, and especially following Saturday's low-scoring defeat against Philadelphia. Still, the American netminder boasts an elite 35-11-9 record, .926 save percentage, 2.39 GAA and six shutouts for the campaign. It's also worth noting that following a tough road matchup against Nashville on Tuesday, Winnipeg has six consecutive games at home, and the Jets own a 24-7-2 record at Bell MTS Centre.