Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on Calgary
Hellebuyck will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Flames, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck was rock solid in his last start Thursday against the Bruins, turning aside 36 of 39 shots en route to a 4-3 win. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 30th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Calgary team that's won three consecutive contests.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Does just enough against Boston•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Struggling to find rhythm•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Drops decision in DC•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...