Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on Calgary

Hellebuyck will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Flames, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck was rock solid in his last start Thursday against the Bruins, turning aside 36 of 39 shots en route to a 4-3 win. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 30th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Calgary team that's won three consecutive contests.