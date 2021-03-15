Hellebuyck will guard the home goal in Monday's game versus the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has given up three or more goals in all but one of his last 10 appearances, registering a .900 save percentage and a 3.32 GAA in the process. Still, he managed to produce a 6-3-1 record in that stretch. Hellebuyck draws an appealing matchup Monday, as the Canadiens have just three wins over the last month, averaging 2.7 goals per game in that span.