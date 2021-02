Hellebuyck will defend the road net in Sunday's game against the Canucks, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

The Jets' defense has some serious weak spots, so Hellebuyck has been a bit inconsistent this year. Nevertheless, he's enjoyed a strong February, recording a .921 save percentage and a 3-3-1 record. The Canucks have a bevy of offensive playmakers, namely Quinn Hughes and Elias Petterson, but they rank 16th in the league with 2.90 goals per game.