Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on Capitals

Hellebuyck will guard the goal during Thursday's home game versus Washington, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck played pretty well in his last start Sunday against the Sabres, stopping 23 of 25 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 25th defeat of the season due to a lack of goal support. The 26-year-old American will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a stacked Capitals club that's averaging 3.48 goals per game on the road this campaign, second most in the NHL.