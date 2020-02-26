Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on Capitals
Hellebuyck will guard the goal during Thursday's home game versus Washington, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck played pretty well in his last start Sunday against the Sabres, stopping 23 of 25 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 25th defeat of the season due to a lack of goal support. The 26-year-old American will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a stacked Capitals club that's averaging 3.48 goals per game on the road this campaign, second most in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.