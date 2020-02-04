Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on divisional opponent

Hellebuyck will defend the home net Tuesday versus the Predators, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck carried an ugly slump into the All-Star break, but he was back on track immediately afterward, steering away 38 of 40 shots against the Blues on Saturday. He's allowed exactly one goal in both starts against the Preds this year, but they come to town with a win in four of their last five road contests.