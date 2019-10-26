Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on Flames
Hellebuyck will start Saturday's home game against the Flames.
Hellebuyck will make his fifth straight start. He's lost three of those outings, although it was mainly due to a lack of offensive support than his own struggles, as Hellebuyck posted a .930 save percentage and 2.26 GAA in that stretch. The Flames have averageed 3.4 goals per game over their last five contests, so the 26-year-old netminder has a tough matchup ahead.
