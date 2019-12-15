Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on Flyers

Hellebuyck will guard the home net in Sunday's game against the Flyers, NHL.com's Darrin Bauming reports.

Hellebuyck struggled in his home state Thursday, allowing four goals on 33 shots in a loss to the Red Wings. The 26-year-old hasn't lost two straight starts since Oct. 17, so he'll look to bounce back in this contest. The Flyers' hot streak has ended, as they've lost three of their last four and totaled seven goals in that stretch.