Hellebuyck will get the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is having a fabulous season, going 23-14-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The talented netminder has lost his last two starts, but he can't be blamed as he has given up five goals on 77 shots as the Jets have scored only three goals on his behalf. Hellebuyck faces the Flyers, who are 27th in the NHL in scoring, averaging 2.76 goals per game this season.