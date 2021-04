Hellebuyck will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Maple Leafs, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck wasn't great in his last start Monday against Ottawa, surrendering four goals on just 24 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. He'll attempt to get back in the win column in a rough road matchup with a Toronto team that's 14-6-3 at home this season.