Hellebuyck will guard the home cage during Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck was awful in his last start Thursday against Toronto, surrendering three goals on just six shots before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit midway through the first period of the eventual 5-3 loss. He'll attempt to put that poor performance behind him and secure his 22nd win of the season in a rematch with the same Maple Leafs squad Saturday.