Hellebuyck will patrol the crease during Friday's home matchup with the Maple Leafs, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck wasn't great in his last start Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, surrendering three goals on 26 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 18th win of the season in a rematch with the same Toronto team Friday.