Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tames struggling Coyotes
Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's win over the Coyotes.
The Coyotes may be without a regulation win through their first 20 games, but Hellebuyck still had to come up with some key saves to help earn the victory. The 24-year-old got right back on track after giving up five goals in his last outing against Vegas. Steve Mason did impress over the weekend, but this is Hellebuyck's crease right now and his 9-1-2 record with a .930 save percentage is the evidence. Mason could challenge for crease time this season, but Hellebuyck is proving he's a great fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.
