Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tames Wild for third shutout
Hellebuyck stopped all 31 shots he faced in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.
December hadn't been all that kind to Hellebuyck -- he came into Saturday with a 3.45 GAA and .896 save percentage through eight outings on the month -- but the 26-year-old goalie was on top of his game in this one. On the year, he sports a 17-10-2 record with a 2.44 GAA and .926 save percentage.
