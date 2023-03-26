Hellebuyck made 25 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

His teammates never gave their star twinetender the lead Saturday. Viktor Arvidsson wired a wrist shot through traffic 1:22 into the game that Hellebuyck never really saw. And then Alex Iafallo scored on a power play early in the second. Drew Doughty wired a wrist shot from the wide-side of the right circle just 27 seconds into the third that Hellebuyck probably should have had given the angle. With the loss and the Flames' win Saturday, the Jets have just a four-point cushion on the second wild card. Hellebuyck will need to continue to be the team's best man if they are to keep that spot secure.