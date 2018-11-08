Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine against Colorado

Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Friday's home stand versus the Avalanche, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will be back in action after playing in both games of the NHL Global Series in Finland -- contests in which he went 1-1-0 with a 3.05 GAA. The 25-year-old has been far from the dominant netminder he was last season that saw him earn a Vezina Trophy nomination. While the Michigan native is far from ceding the starting job, a continued lack of consistency could convince coach Paul Maurice to give backup Laurent Brossoit a few more looks.