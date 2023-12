Hellebuyck will protect the home net Friday against Boston, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck's five-game win streak was snapped in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal. He has posted a 15-6-2 record this season with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Bruins sit 15th in the league this campaign with 3.17 goals per game.