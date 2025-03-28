Hellebuyck will defend the home crease versus New Jersey on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hellebuyck was sensational last season, winning the Vezina Trophy. His stats have been even better in 2024-25, going 41-10-3 with six shutouts, a 2.06 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 55 starts. He will face the Devils who are generating 2.99 goals per game, 17th in the NHL.