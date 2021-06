Hellebuyck will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's Game 2 matchup with Montreal, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.

After rattling off four straight wins against Edmonton in the first round, Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 32 shots and suffered his first postseason loss of the year in Game 1. He's still sporting a terrific .937 save percentage and 2.01 GAA through five playoff starts. The 28-year-old went 6-3-0 with a .916 save percentage against the Canadiens during the regular season.