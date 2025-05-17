Hellebuyck will defend the road net versus the Stars on Saturday in Game 6, according to Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com.

Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Thursday in Game 5. He has earned a 6-6 record with two shutouts, a 3.18 GAA and an .863 save percentage across 12 appearances this postseason. Hellebuyck has gone 0-5 with a 5.84 GAA and a .793 save percentage on the road during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.