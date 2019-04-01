Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Monday
Hellebuyck will tend the road goal in Monday's tilt against the Blackhawks, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck has been decent in his last five starts, going just 2-3-0 along with a 2.36 GAA and .937 save percentage. The 25-year-old will face a tough matchup against an offense that ranks eighth in goals per game this campaign (3.24). The team is barely hanging onto the Central Division lead as both the Predators and Blues are just two points behind in the standings, so he could be relied upon heavily down the stretch.
