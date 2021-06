Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Game 4 in Montreal on Monday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will look to end a three-game losing streak Monday to prevent the Jets from being swept. He's allowed four goals in two of the three games this series, including a 28-save loss in Game 3 on Sunday. Still, the 28-year-old owns a strong .931 save percentage and 2.14 GAA through seven postseason games.