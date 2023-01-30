Hellebuyck will defend the home net Monday versus St. Louis, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck surrendered four goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Philadelphia prior to getting pulled in the third period. He has a 23-15-1 record this season with a 2.46 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Hellebuyck, who has lost his past three outings, owns a mark of 2-0-0 versus the Blues this year with a superb .964 save percentage. St. Louis ranks 22nd in the league this campaign with 3.02 goals per game.