Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Monday

Hellebuyck can expect more pressure from the Golden Knights in Monday's Game 2 matchup, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hellebuyck faced a mere 21 pucks in Game 1 and stopped 19 of those opportunities. Considering the netminder saw 40-plus shots on three separate occasions during the previous round, Vegas is going to need to pepper him with significantly more rubber if it wants to get to the Stanley Cup Finals.