Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck will try to halt the Jets' five game losing streak. Hellebuyck has been a top-three goaltender this season, going 23-10-3 with a sizzling 2.22 GAA and an impressive .923 save percentage. The Penguins are scoring 2.94 goals per game, 22nd in the NHL.