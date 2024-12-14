Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Hellebuyck saw his three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday as he stopped 33 shots in a 3-2 loss to Vegas. Hellebuyck is 18-5-1 with three shutouts, a 2.12 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The Canadiens are averaging 2.72 goals per contest in 2024-25.