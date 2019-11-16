Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Saturday
Hellebuyck will be in goal when the Jets face Tampa Bay on Saturday, Paul Edmonds of TSN 1290 reports.
Hellebuyck is sporting a 2-1-1 record, a 1.96 GAA and .932 save percentage in his previous four outings, though, the Winnipeg netminder lost his last start. Hellebuyck will be hoping he and his teammates can ground the Lightning who have won their last three games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.