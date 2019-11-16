Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Saturday

Hellebuyck will be in goal when the Jets face Tampa Bay on Saturday, Paul Edmonds of TSN 1290 reports.

Hellebuyck is sporting a 2-1-1 record, a 1.96 GAA and .932 save percentage in his previous four outings, though, the Winnipeg netminder lost his last start. Hellebuyck will be hoping he and his teammates can ground the Lightning who have won their last three games.