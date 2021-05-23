Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Game 3 against Edmonton on Sunday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has been outstanding so far this postseason, stopping 70 of 71 shots to give Winnipeg a commanding 2-0 series lead. He's coming off a 38-save shutout in Game 2 on Friday. However, entering the playoffs, Hellebuyck had lost five straight games against the Oilers, allowing 17 goals on 140 shots.