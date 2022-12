Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Sunday against Anaheim, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 40-save shutout victory over Colorado on Tuesday. He has won his past three outings to improve to 11-5-1 on the season. Hellebuyck will go into Sunday's contest with a 2.29 GAA and a .931 save percentage.