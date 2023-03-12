Hellebuyck will start in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck is 2-4-1 with a 4.37 GAA and an .869 save percentage over his last seven games. He's coming off of a 44-save, overtime victory over Florida on Saturday and will be put right back in the crease with no rest. The 28-year-old has not won consecutive games since Jan. 30 and Feb. 11 with the All-Star break in between.