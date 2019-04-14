Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Sunday
Hellebuyck will guard the cage for Game 3 on the road against the Blues on Sunday, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck will be looking for a bounce back performance after he gave up four goals on 32 shots in Game 2. The 25-year-old gave up a few soft goals in Game 2, including the game-winning goal by Ryan O'Reilly that squeaked by his stick side. The Blues were 24-15-2 on home ice, while Hellebuyck went 15-11-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .913 save percentage in road appearances this year.
