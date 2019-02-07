Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday

Hellebuyck will be between the pipes on the road versus the Habs on Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck has given up three goals in each of his last four appearances, but has still managed to post a 3-0-1 record thanks to his high-powered offense that tallied 19 goals in those games. The 25-year-old will have to continue performing well if he is going to hit the 40-win mark again this season and is running out of time to do so with just 29 games remaining on the schedule. Still, topping the 30-win threshold would be a solid achievement and set the team up for a postseason run.