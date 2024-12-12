Hellebuyck will be in the home blue paint versus Vegas on Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Hellebuyck has won three straight games and has not allowed more than three goals in his last nine starts, going 6-3-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Hellebuyck leads the NHL with 18 wins, four better than Jake Oettinger and Filip Gustavsson. Hellebuyck will face the Golden Knights, who are averaging 3.50 goals per game in 2024-25.