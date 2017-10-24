Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Thursday's clash with the Penguins, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck will be looking for his fifth consecutive win to open the season. The netminder has been fantastic thus far, but is heading into a stretch of potentially facing three or four straight 2017 playoffs teams -- including the Penguins twice. In his three career matchups with Sidney Crosby, the 24-year-old has posted a 3.50 GAA.