Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint for the Tuesday night's game in Detroit, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck followed up two relatively poor performances by shutting out the Senators his last time out for his 15th win of the season. Tuesday's game will mark the Michigan native's fifth consecutive start and he'll look to get his 16th victory against a Red Wings team that currently ranks 27th in the NHL with 2.67 goals per game.