Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Tuesday
Hellebuyck will defend the cage against the Sharks on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Despite a 2.77 GAA in his previous six outings, Hellebuyck walked away with five wins thanks to his offensive support. The Jets are averaging 3.52 goals (fifth best in the league) and are converting on the power play at 27.6 percent (second highest), which gives the young netminder some cushion to give up the occasional goal.
