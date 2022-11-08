Hellebuyck will guard the home goal Tuesday against Dallas, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 30-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He has a 6-2-1 record this season with a 2.09 GAA and a .936 save percentage. Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Oct. 17.