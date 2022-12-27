Hellebuyck will guard the home goal Tuesday versus Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck made 36 saves in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Thursday during his last appearance. He has a 16-8-1 record this season with a 2.36 GAA and a .928 save percentage. Hellebuyck was burned for six goals on 39 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Wild on Nov. 23.