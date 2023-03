Hellebuyck will defend the cage for Tuesday's home clash with the Coyotes, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has underwhelmed of late with a 4-5-1 record, 3.72 GAA and .878 save percentage in his last 10 contests. During that stretch, the Michigan native allowed four or more goals on five different occasions. The Coyotes enter this contest riding a four-game winning streak, which Hellebuyck will no doubt be hoping to bring to an end Tuesday.