Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Dallas, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Hellebuyck has won his past four outings, including a 33-save shutout victory over Florida on Friday. He has posted a 10-4-1 record this season with a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 15 games played. Dallas is tied for ninth in the league this campaign with 3.42 goals per contest.