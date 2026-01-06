Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has lost his last eight outings (0-5-3) while allowing 23 goals on 190 shots. He has a 9-11-3 record this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 23 appearances. Vegas ranks 15th in the league with 3.08 goals per game this campaign.