default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has lost his last eight outings (0-5-3) while allowing 23 goals on 190 shots. He has a 9-11-3 record this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 23 appearances. Vegas ranks 15th in the league with 3.08 goals per game this campaign.

More News